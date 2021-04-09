Russian engineer Alexander Zemskov has filed a lawsuit against the Russian subsidiaries of Apple, Samsung and Huawei. The inventor demands to recover from them compensation for violation of the exclusive rights to the invention. RBC writes about this with reference to the court materials.

The consideration of the claim on Thursday, April 8, was resumed by the Kuntsevsky District Court. It follows from the document that Zemskov created and patented a technology for determining the location of a smartphone by its electromagnetic radiation from the nearest cell tower. According to the plaintiff, corporations violated his exclusive right to an invention by importing into Russia and putting up for sale smartphones, the location of which is automatically determined by the method that Zemskov patented.

In December 2020, the court suspended the consideration of the lawsuit to conduct an examination of Honor smartphones, experts confirmed that the devices copy the invention of the Russian. At the request of Apple and Samsung, consideration of them was separated into separate cases, which were transferred to the Presnensky District Court. According to the plaintiff’s representative, the Kuntsevsky District Court postponed the consideration of the claim against Huawei’s subsidiary until May 21, as the company asked for time to translate the materials and familiarize themselves with them at the headquarters.

Representatives of three corporations declined to comment for the publication.

