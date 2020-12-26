The Project 971 multipurpose nuclear submarine Leopard will receive new weapons and become quieter during the modernization, said Nikolai Evmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

According to him, the boat’s missile and torpedo armament will be improved, its acoustic signature will be reduced. The ship will become more comfortable. In addition, the operational reliability characteristics of the submarine will be improved.

The commander-in-chief said that the nuclear submarine Leopard was withdrawn from the slipway of the Zvezdochka ship repair center in Severodvinsk. The completion of its repair and modernization will take place afloat at the wall of the outfitting embankment of the enterprise.

The ship has already carried out the replacement of electronic weapons, control systems, communications, navigation, hydroacoustics, combat information and control system, added Evmenov.

The Leopard multipurpose nuclear submarine was laid down on the berth of the Northern Machine-Building Enterprise on October 26, 1988. Operated since December 30, 1992.