The situation in the Ukraine war is getting worse: the news ticker on Friday.

+++ 1.30 p.m.: Russian troops appear to have shelled an important railway junction. Videos of burning railway wagons in the town of Lyman in the Donbass region of Donetsk are circulating on the Internet. Russia would “try everything” to create direct paths in the Ukraine war, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration, according to US broadcaster CNN. The railway network is a good choice, it is well developed in Ukraine.

War in Ukraine: Russian submarine apparently fires missiles at Ukraine

+++ 1 p.m.: Russia’s military has reported the use of a submarine in missile attacks on Ukrainian targets for the first time. In the Black Sea, a submarine fired at military facilities in Ukraine with Kalibr missiles, the Defense Ministry said. The authority released a video that is supposed to show the attack. More detailed information – about the supposedly hit target – was not given.

A submarine and another warship are in 2014 in Sevastopol, the port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. In total, the fleet has six submarines that can be armed with Kalibr cruise missiles. (Archive photo) © Ulf Mauder/picture alliance/dpa

Ukraine war: school in Donbass probably under fire

+++ 12.00 p.m.: The eastern Ukrainian city of Sieverodonetsk (Donbass) is apparently under fire. A school was shot at on Friday morning, the regional administration announced. The school building is said to be on fire. These reports cannot be independently verified, but photos on Telegram show a destroyed educational institution. Ukraine blames Russia for the attack.

+++ 11.30 a.m.: According to Russian information, a border crossing point on the border between Ukraine and Russia was attacked from the Ukrainian side. “Around 8 a.m. (7 a.m. CEST) the border crossing in the village of Krupez was fired at with grenade launchers,” said the governor of the western Russian region of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, on his Telegram channel on Friday. Accordingly, there was no damage or injuries. The Russian border troops returned fire and stopped the shelling.

Ukraine war: Russia confirms missile attack on Kyiv

+++ 11.00 a.m.: In the Ukraine war, Russia is actually concentrating on eastern Ukraine. Russian troops have withdrawn from Kyiv. Now the Kremlin has confirmed an attack on the Ukrainian capital. Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in Moscow on Friday that high-precision, long-range missiles had hit the factory buildings of Ukrainian missile manufacturer Artem.

Clean-up crews work in front of a building in Kyiv after an explosion. The blast occurred at the time of UN Secretary-General Guterres’ visit. © Emilio Morenatti/AP/dpa

He did not name the exact time of the Russian attacks. According to Ukrainian sources, the attacks happened on Thursday evening when UN Secretary-General António Guterres was still in the city. A house was also hit. Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Friday that a body had been recovered from the rubble. Ten people were also injured. Guterres told the British broadcaster BBC: “I was shocked to hear that two rockets exploded in the city where I am staying.”

Ukraine war: Ground attacks in Donbass probably stopped

+++ 10.30 a.m.: According to Ukrainian information, the Russian armed forces temporarily suspended their ground attacks in eastern Ukraine on Friday night. “In the direction of Izyum (the enemy) did not carry out any active offensive actions,” the Ukrainian general staff said in its situation report in the morning. The Russian forces therefore limited their activities to reconnaissance and artillery fire. The area around Izyum in the Kharkiv region has been the main thrust of Russian troops in recent days. The Ukrainian forces in the Donbass region were to be encircled by the push to the south.

Ukraine War: Evacuation of Mariupol Steel Plant planned

+++ 10.00 a.m.: According to Ukraine, it is planning to evacuate the civilian population from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol. According to information from Kyiv, around 1,000 civilians are said to be staying in the steelworks, including women and children. According to Russian sources, about 2,500 Ukrainian gunmen and foreign mercenaries are also hiding there.

Ukraine and UN Secretary-General Guterres on Thursday (April 28) called for a corridor for those trapped in the steelworks, but Moscow refused. “President (Vladimir Putin) said it very clearly,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “The civilians can go in any direction, the military have to come out and lay down their weapons.” People are guaranteed life and medical care. But nothing more. Russia does not want to grant them a free withdrawal.

Ukraine War: New Phase – Attacks on Russia are increasing

First report from Friday, April 29, 09:00 a.m.: Kyiv – The Ukraine war seems to be entering a new phase. This is indicated both by the expanded counter-attacks on Russia and the recent events in Transnistria. But the attitude of the West has also apparently changed.

Troops from Russia had only recently moved out of the region Kyiv retreated to focus their attacks more on eastern Ukraine. The pattern that has been apparent since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion seems to be continuing: the Ukrainian military is unbroken, while Russia’s few successes are repeatedly questioned. Even in the city of Mariupol, which the attackers declared captured, the group of soldiers holed up in the Azovstal Steelworks continued to resist.

Ukraine war: Zelenskyi adviser defends counterattacks on Russia

However, there are some changes in the course of the war. Russia accused Ukraine of increasing attacks on Russian soil. In mid-April, the governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod declared that a Tank farms in the region shot at from helicopters in Ukraine been. Then on Monday (April 25) Russia reported a fire at a large fuel depot in Bryansk. The city, 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, serves as a logistics base for the Russian military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia’s attack on Transnistria: border crossing in the Ukraine war

Russia did not provide any information on the cause of the fire in Bryansk. However, shortly afterwards the adviser to the Ukrainian president got in touch Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podoliak, and defended counterattacks on Russia. “The world recognizes this right,” he wrote on Twitter. In fact, government officials from both the US and UK have said so. Previously, the West had held back with such statements. The reason for this was the fear that the war could spread, as reported by the news platform Politico. However, this already seems to be the case.

On Tuesday the area was Transnistria in Moldova attacked by rockets. The background is said to be plans by Russia to conquer a land bridge along the Black Sea to the self-proclaimed republic and to completely cut off Ukraine from the sea, the Moscow Times reported. This first attack on territory outside of Ukraine raises concerns that Putin has more plans for conquest. In any case, observers assume that the war will drag on for a long time. (vbu/as with dpa/AFP)