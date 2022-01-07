Russian submarine and British Navy frigate Type 23 Northumberland collided in the Atlantic Ocean. About it writes The Sun.

According to the publication, the incident occurred at the end of 2020. The submarine struck a towed antenna array sonar – a cable as thick as a drainpipe – by a British frigate, which was tracking it about 200 miles north of Scotland.

It was badly chewed up and unusable. source in the Royal Navy

After the collision, the ship’s crew was forced to interrupt the mission and return to port for repairs. It is alleged that the cable was “dragged along the hull of the submarine.” Probably, the Russian submarine was also damaged. The collision was considered an accident. At the same time, the interlocutor of the publication suggested that the Russian submariners “screwed up” and heard a sudden and unusual sound, “as if a fork were dragged along a cheese grater.” The Russian Embassy in London declined to comment.

The ability to hide

The Russian submarine fleet, according to Western experts, is doing a good job with its function of covert movement in the world’s oceans. In particular, on January 2, the diesel-electric submarine Novorossiysk, belonging to the Black Sea Fleet of the Navy, appeared in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea and caused panic among the command of the US and NATO Naval Forces. According to Avia.pro, the submarine approached the deployment area of ​​US warships and went deep. “During the last two days, attempts to find the Russian submarine have not been crowned with success. For this, ships equipped with radars and anti-submarine aircraft were involved, but this also turned out to be unsuccessful, “the portal noted.

Related materials:

In April 2021, the Black Sea Fleet submarine “Rostov-on-Don” of the “Varshavyanka” project also disappeared from the radars of NATO ships in the Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, she continued to stay in touch with the Russian command and give signals. Interlocutor of the agency RIA News noted that the anti-submarine forces of the North Atlantic Alliance for more than a week unsuccessfully tried to find the Russian submarine, despite their “great capabilities” in the Mediterranean. “This means that in conditions of hostilities they are at gunpoint, which annoys them very much,” he explained.

In search of a submarine and funding

The most striking example of an unsuccessful search for a Russian submarine can be considered the events of 2014, when Sweden announced the appearance of an unidentified submarine in its waters. The search operation lasted about a week and cost 20 million kroons (1.8 million euros). After completing the search, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultkvist said that the military had found confirmation that a foreign submarine was in the country’s territorial waters.

Related materials:

Later it turned out that the source of the signal was a broken meteorological buoy located in the Baltic Sea. It was possible to find the error while analyzing the records from another submarine on which more modern equipment was installed. The Swedish Ministry of Defense learned of the error in the spring of 2015, but the Swedish authorities were informed only four months later. By this time, parliament had already approved an increase in defense spending of 10 billion kronor (923 million euros) and the allocation of additional resources for the search for foreign submarines.