Su-35S shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 at a distance of 213 km and set a world record

The Russian Su-35S fighter jet shot down a MiG-29 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from a distance of more than 200 kilometers and set a world record.

The first reports and sensations began to spread on social networks the day before. According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the Ukrainian fighter was intercepted by a unique R-37M air-to-air missile of the Russian Armed Forces.

“Confirmed. The pilot’s claim plus objective control, plus confirmation from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The MiG-29 was shot down at a range of 213 kilometers. No one in the world can repeat this. No one,” the authors noted. Telegram– channel “Voevoda Broadcasts”.

What is unique about the R-37M missile?

As is known, today this is the longest-range air-to-air missile in the world. Its declared range is 300 kilometers, maximum flight speed is six times the speed of sound, which actually makes it hypersonic. The weapon is used by Russian fighters MiG-31, Su-30SM, Su-35S.

Ultra-long range air combat missile showed the highest combat effectiveness in the context of the special operation in Ukraine. Its probability of hitting targets is almost one. This means that one missile is capable of destroying one enemy aircraft.

The R-37M shot down various models of Ukrainian fighters, and even the F-16s won’t be able to counter it

The missiles shot down Ukrainian Su-27 and MiG-29 fighters, Su-25 attack aircraft, Su-24M and Bayraktar frontline bombers. Experts note that the R-37M has no equal in the world in terms of range, speed and altitude range of targets hit.

mass media celebratethat the Ukrainian Air Force is largely armed with outdated versions of aircraft inherited from the Soviet army. Despite the fact that the Kyiv authorities are placing a lot of hope on the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters that the Western allies promised to send to the Ukrainian side, Russia is confident that NATO aircraft will not be able to change the balance of power.

As journalist Dmitry Kornev pointed out, Russian aircraft capable of carrying the R-37M missile will be able to hit the F-16 at a long range. He noted that the range of the AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) missile of American fighters is 120 kilometers (versus 300 kilometers for the R-37M). In addition, the editor emphasized that the Russian Su-30 and Su-35S, which are distinguished by good maneuverability and a large stock of short-range missiles, are superior to the F-16 in close air combat.