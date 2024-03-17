Russian Ministry of Defense: Su-34 attacked the command post and personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with FAB-500 bombs

The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers destroyed the command post and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern Donetsk direction. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

It is clarified that the strike was carried out by FAB-500 unguided aerial bombs with a universal planning and correction module. This allows for precise strikes from a safe distance from the line of combat contact, the department noted.

After reconnaissance confirmed the defeat of the targets, the Su-34 crews returned safely to the departure airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The department also reported that Russian military personnel captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Artemovsk direction. Assault units of Ivanovo paratroopers from the Southern Group of Forces stormed a Ukrainian stronghold north-west of Artemovsk.