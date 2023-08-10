Ministry of Defense: Russian Su-34 hit more than ten objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in three directions

Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers hit more than ten targets of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in three directions. Told about it RIA News Vadim Astafiev, head of the press center of the Yug group.

“The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Southern Group of Forces hit more than 10 objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Lisichansk, Soledar-Artemovsk and Aleksandr-Kalinovsk directions,” he said.

Also, Russian aviation destroyed the concentration of enemy manpower in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Veseloe and Avdeevka.

On August 9, it was reported that the Russian servicemen of the “Southern” group of forces repelled five attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction. It was specified that the Ukrainian military attempted attacks in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Minkovka, Krasnoe, Avdeevka and Klescheevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The attacks, in particular, were repelled by Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems.