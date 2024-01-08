Russian Defense Ministry: Russian Su-34s hit a fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnolimansk direction

Russian Su-34 fighters hit a fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) with FAB-500 aerial bombs in the Krasnoliman direction. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports RIA News.

“The crews of multifunctional supersonic fighter-bombers Su-34 of the Aerospace Forces attacked the enemy’s fortified area and manpower in the Krasnoliman direction,” the department said.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that the military carried out an attack with unguided bombs with a universal correction and planning module from a safe distance from the line of combat contact. After the hit was confirmed by reconnaissance, the pilots returned to the airfield.

Earlier, the department reported that the Russian military, using the Fagot anti-tank missile system, destroyed a camouflaged Ukrainian command and observation post.