MoD: Su-34 dropped guided bombs on Ukrainian Armed Forces concentration near Kursk

The crew of a Russian Su-34 dropped bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPK) on a concentration of infantry and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Kursk region. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The strike was carried out on reconnoitered targets using aerial bombs from the UMPK, which allows for precise strikes from a safe distance from the combat contact line. After destroying the targets, the crews safely returned to the departure airfield.