Su-30 fighter jet crashed on a residential building in Irkutsk, both pilots died

A Russian two-seat Su-30 multirole fighter jet crashed on a two-story house in Irkutsk. The governor of the region Igor Kobzev wrote about the incident in Telegram.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that the aircraft crashed during a test flight. The area that arose at the site of the fall of the fire reached 200 square meters.

During a test flight, the Su-30 aircraft crashed. The plane crashed in the city, in the sector of private housing press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations

Details of the crash

The unified duty dispatching service of the city reported that two pilots died as a result of the incident.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also specified TASSthat there are no casualties among the population. This information was confirmed by the head of the region Kobzev in Telegram.

The United Aircraft Corporation reported that the Su-30SM that crashed in Irkutsk was performing an acceptance flight. The extent of the damage is currently being established.

The moment of the crash of the Su-30 plane was caught on the video recorder. The footage shows that the plane fell on one of the houses of the private sector. The building caught fire.

Checks started

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the incident. According to investigators, the aircraft belonged to the airline and carried out the test without ammunition. “A criminal case has been initiated under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of the rules for traffic safety and operation of air transport”),” the department said.

The KLA said they would create a commission to investigate the crash. In addition, the regional prosecutor’s office told TASS about the beginning of the check “on the fact of a plane crash in the evening in the Leninsky district of the city of Irkutsk.”

Related materials:

The fall of the Su-34 in Yeysk

On October 17, a Su-34 aircraft crashed in Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory. The aircraft crashed near a residential building, as a result of which, according to official figures, 14 people died, 42 were injured, and both pilots managed to eject. According to the Department of Defense, the crash was caused by an engine fire during takeoff. The aircraft was on a training flight.

The main work on the restoration of the house in Yeysk, which was seriously damaged when an aircraft crashed near it, should be completed in May 2023. Such terms were named by the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev. According to him, the total area of ​​restoration is more than seven thousand square meters.