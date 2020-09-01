Russian fighters on Monday, August 31, intercepted strategic bombers of the US Air Force over the Baltic, reports RIA News…

According to the National Center for Defense Control, three aerial targets approaching the Russian state border have been detected over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.

Three Su-27 fighters from the air defense forces of the Baltic Fleet were taken into the air.

Crews of Russian fighters identified the aerial targets as US Air Force B-52H strategic bombers. There was no violation of the state border of the Russian Federation. After escorting American aircraft, Su-27 fighters returned to their home base.

According to the center, the flight of Russian crews was carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace.

As a reminder, last Friday a Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted an American reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.