Russian Su-27 fighters escorted French Air Force tactical aircraft over the Black Sea. It is reported by TASS with reference to the National Center for Defense Control of Russia, which is part of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the National Center, Russian air controls detected aerial targets approaching the state border. To identify them, Su-27s were raised from the air defense forces of the Southern Military District.

The fighter crews identified the air targets as Mirage-2000 aircraft of the French Air Force and escorted them over the Black Sea.

It is clarified that no violations of the Russian border have been recorded.