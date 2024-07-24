The Russian Defense Ministry showed the interception of a British reconnaissance aircraft and fighter by a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-27

The Russian Defense Ministry showed the interception of British military aircraft by a Su-27 fighter of the Aerospace Forces (VKS). Footage posted in the department’s Telegram channel.

Video taken from the cockpit shows the Russian pilot approaching the RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two accompanying Typhoon fighters. The foreign planes then turned and flew away from the Russian border.