The Russian Defense Ministry showed the interception of a British reconnaissance aircraft and fighter by a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-27
The Russian Defense Ministry showed the interception of British military aircraft by a Su-27 fighter of the Aerospace Forces (VKS). Footage posted in the department’s Telegram channel.
Video taken from the cockpit shows the Russian pilot approaching the RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft and two accompanying Typhoon fighters. The foreign planes then turned and flew away from the Russian border.
#Russian #Su27 #intercepts #British #military #jets #caught #video
