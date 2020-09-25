The Russian fighter intercepted two American B-52H bombers over the Baltic Sea, which were approaching the borders of the Russian Federation, the Russian National Defense Control Center said.

In order to prevent the US Air Force planes from violating Russian airspace, the Su-27 was raised from the air defense duty of the Baltic Fleet forces. He patrolled along the Russian border and, after removing American aircraft from it, returned to the home airfield.

It is noted that the flight of the Su-27 took place strictly in accordance with international rules for the use of airspace. The Russian border was not violated.

On the eve of the Russian Su-27 also took off after the discovery of a US Air Force B-52H flying over Polish territory and approaching the Russian border. On Wednesday, the Su-27 intercepted two similar American bombers over the Black Sea.