Russian Su-27 fighter intercepted four NATO warplanes in the Baltic Sea region, reports Interfax with reference to the national defense control center of the Russian Federation.

The Russian fighter’s crew identified the aerial targets as the US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, the Swedish Air Force’s Gulf Stream reconnaissance aircraft, the Danish Air Force’s Challenger reconnaissance aircraft and the German Navy’s P-3C Orion patrol aircraft.

Earlier, the US accused Russia of dangerous interception of its bomber. The incident over the Black Sea took place on 28 August. It was also reported that two Su-27 fighters intercepted a US bomber over the Baltic Sea. Prior to this, three reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force, the Swedish Air Force and the German Navy were trying to approach the Russian border. They were also intercepted by a Russian fighter.