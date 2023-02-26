Two Russian Su-25s launched strikes with FAB-500 high-explosive aerial bombs on the positions of Ukrainian militants in Avdiivka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on Sunday, February 26, an officer with the call sign Simon.

According to him, the strike was delivered in the morning on the fortified area of ​​the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which they had been creating for nine years.

“Two Su-25 Grach attack aircraft worked. Periodically, the enemy rotates at a height, his reserves are pulled up. And our VKS regularly process this position. Today we worked with 500 FABs in terms of manpower,” Simon said. “RIA News”.

The serviceman added that Russian aircraft regularly work out attacks on this position, which is a strategically important height for the capture of Avdiivka.

Earlier, on February 16, it was reported that Russian servicemen destroyed a checkpoint of Ukrainian militants in the Avdiyevo direction with a 120-mm mortar strike. During the attack, special incendiary mines were used.

Before that, on February 10, it became known that a unit and a mortar crew of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed near Avdiivka with the help of artillery.

Avdiivka is located a few kilometers north of the capital of the DPR. During the conflict in Donbass, the city occupied by Ukrainian troops was turned into one of their main fortified areas. From Avdiivka, Ukrainian security forces are firing at Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Makiivka and the surrounding area, including key transport arteries.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

