Russian Ministry of Defense: Su-25 hit Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters

The crews of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) hit manpower and strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Donetsk direction. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes RIA News.

It is noted that the strike was carried out by unguided S-8 artillery rockets. “The attack on the target was carried out with pitching at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters,” the department emphasized. After this, the crews performed an anti-missile maneuver, released heat traps and returned to the departure airfield.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Su-25 destroyed the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Krasnoliman direction. The strike was carried out by unguided S-8 aircraft missiles pitched at an extremely low altitude. The flight proceeded normally, without incident.