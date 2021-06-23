The Su-24M bomber carried out precautionary bombing along the course of the British destroyer Defender, which violated the Russian border in the Black Sea. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS…

It is specified that the destroyer of the British Navy crossed the Russian state border and entered the territorial sea in the area of ​​Cape Fiolent for three kilometers. The Black Sea Fleet, together with the FSB Border Service, warned the ship’s crew about the use of weapons, but the latter did not react in any way. Then the Su-24M aircraft performed warning bombing along the Defender’s course.

“At 12:23 pm the destroyer URO“ Defender ”left the borders of the territorial sea of ​​the Russian Federation,” the Russian Defense Ministry added.

On June 18, it became known about the arrival in Odessa of two ships of the NATO countries. It was about the British destroyer Defender and the frigate of the Netherlands Navy HNLMS Evertsen F805. Details of the visit of the warships were not disclosed.