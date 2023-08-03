Chervov’s stylist: tight-fitting shirts and T-shirts make men look cheaper

Russian stylist Lena Chervova named five details that reduce the cost of male appearance. Her comment is published by the portal “Passion”.

According to the specialist, thin jumpers, as well as tight-fitting shirts and T-shirts that emphasize figure flaws, can spoil the image. “Such a thing will be cheap, especially if its wearer has a small belly. Men are often guided by the opinion that if the clothes fit, then the size is right, ”she said.

In addition, the expert added dirty shoes and mismatched socks to the list. For example, the combination of black socks with white products or blue socks with brown ones is unsuccessful. In turn, the interlocutor of the publication advised to wear footprints with sneakers and moccasins.

Earlier in August, stylist and TV presenter Vladislav Lisovets named the current trend for Russian men. The expert advised them to wear short shorts.