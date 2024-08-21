Stylist Aleko Nadiryan called the color of the red carpet floor fashionable

Russian stylist Aleko Nadiryan called the colors of the Soviet atmosphere in clothing fashionable. The corresponding post appeared in his Telegram.

Thus, according to the expert, the shades of the red carpet on the floor and the light bulbs in the entrance hall are relevant. In addition, the specialist advised choosing things in a cream tone, similar to the color of old doors, and dark green, reminiscent of a pharmacy sign.

In addition, Nadiryan drew attention to the color of persimmon and deep green, which was present in the entrance halls during the Soviet era. In conclusion, the stylist added to the list the shade of the parquet of the old apartment, laid in a herringbone pattern. “I advise combining it with clean basics: black, white, beige,” he concluded.

Earlier in August, stylist Rogov called clothes that look like “granny” tablecloths a trend. According to him, tops, skirts, headscarves and dresses that look like tablecloths, napkins or curtains have gained popularity this season.