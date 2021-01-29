Students of Russian universities can return to full-time education from February 7. The permit must be coordinated with the territorial body of Rospotrebnadzor, informs RIA News with reference to the order of the Ministry of Education and Science.

The document specifies that the possibility of admission to classes should be assessed by the heads of educational organizations, based on the sanitary and epidemiological situation and the characteristics of the spread of coronavirus in the region. The rectors were also instructed to ensure control over the mask regime and create conditions for the prevention of infection, hand treatment, and temperature measurement. Students and teachers with signs of illness will not be allowed into the premises. In the event of an increase in morbidity, the university should be ready to return to distance learning.

The order comes into force on February 7.

On January 22, colleges, sports schools and children’s leisure education institutions returned to their normal work in Moscow. Their students’ transport cards are unlocked. The authorities were going to make a decision on universities after February 6, since before that time the decision of the Ministry of Education and Science on distance learning of students was in force.