In Moscow, two students were sent to prison for appearing naked near a window

Two Moscow students were sentenced to a maximum security prison colony under the article on indecent acts against two or more persons. This was reported by “Moscow Online”.

According to the publication, students Timur and Daniil were sentenced to 5 and 5.5 years in a maximum security penal colony. The investigation believes that the Russian students were naked near the window in their second-floor apartment. They were noticed by children playing on the playground, who told their parents about what had happened, mentioning that the students had climbed onto the windowsill.

Initially, the case was opened under the article on sexual acts committed with the use of violence or the threat of its use or taking advantage of the helpless state of the victim. According to the data Baseone of the students explained that they were fixing a burst pipe and had undressed to avoid getting their clothes wet. The students did not admit guilt, and the parents of the victims spoke in their defense.

Earlier, the Butyrsky District Court of Moscow placed a student under house arrest for giving a bribe for credit. According to the investigation, the student entered into a criminal conspiracy with other persons to receive credit in one of the subjects without proper assessment of knowledge.