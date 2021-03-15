A Russian student saw a composite of the Orsk maniac Valery Andreev and remembered that she had seen it in Odintsovo, Moscow region. Details of the meeting are given by “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

According to the girl, on March 10 at about five o’clock in the evening she was returning from school, got on the bus and noticed that an elderly man followed her. He sat down opposite the student, examined her, and soon became interested in where and where she was going from. The girl remembered that the stranger was missing many teeth, and some were gold. She also noted that the man’s clothes were dirty, as if they had not been changed for a long time.

The student found out about whom she encountered when, two days later, a composite of the maniac was hung out at the university. After that, she immediately went to the police.

Earlier it was reported that the Moscow police were sent an orientation to the 63-year-old Orsk maniac Valery Andreev, who, according to the investigation, may be hiding in Moscow. One of the most dangerous and wanted criminals in Russia is responsible for the murder of at least seven women in the Orenburg region. He abducted them on the highways of the Orenburg region, took them to deserted places, where he raped and dealt with them.

In total, the investigation suspects him of the massacre of more than 100 victims.

The maniac committed crimes from 2006 to 2013. In 2012, during the investigation into the murder of an 18-year-old girl, Andreyev was detained, but soon released due to lack of evidence. Immediately after that, the man disappeared from the field of view of law enforcement officers.