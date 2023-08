How did you feel about the content of this article?

Central Pokrovsk city was hit twice in less than an hour by Russian missiles | Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram

Russian strikes on civilian targets killed at least five people and wounded 31 others in the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region on Monday.

According to the governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported in Telegram, the central region of the city was hit twice in less than an hour by Russian missiles.

In the second attack, one of those killed was the deputy head of the Donetsk Emergency Service. Five rescuers and 19 police officers who were working to rescue the victims of the first attack are among the injured.

The other dead were civilians, hit by the first missile. Among the injured civilians is an 11-year-old child.

Kyrylenko added that the attack damaged apartment buildings, houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops and administrative buildings.

“We must stop Russian terror. Everyone who fights for the freedom of Ukraine is saving people’s lives,” wrote President Volodymyr Zelensky, also in Telegram.