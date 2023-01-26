According to the Ukrainian government, 59 air and sea missiles were launched in various regions of the country.

THE bulletin published by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine this Thursday (26.jan.2023) Russia launched 59 air and sea missiles against several Ukrainian cities, 1 day after Germany, Spain and the United States announced that they would send war tanks to Ukraine.



According to the general of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valeri Zaluni, one of the missiles used was the Kinjal, Russian hypersonic model that can reach up to 5 times the speed of sound. According to Zaluni, 47 of the 59 missiles were shot down.

“The forces and means of air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 47 cruise missiles, 20 of them in the capital region. Furthermore, 3 out of 4 Kh-59 guided missiles missed their targets,” he said in a post on telegram on Thursday (26.jan).

Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, said the strikes left dead and wounded.

“Today, as a result of Russian Federation terrorist attacks, drones and missiles hit 11 regions and left 11 people injured and caused 11 deaths,” Khorunzhyi said in interview.

Capital Kiev and other cities will be without electricity for “avoid major damage to infrastructure”.