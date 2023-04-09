A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed when a house was hit by Russian missiles in the southeastern Ukraine town of Zaporizhzhia, local authorities said on Sunday.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory, Kremlin forces have attacked the country’s civilian infrastructure.

“The enemy carried out a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family,” the director of the state emergency service, Sergiy Kruk, announced on social media.

The child died while in the ambulance, Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

Emergency teams managed to rescue the 46-year-old mother of the family from the rubble.

Kurtiev said two missiles hit a residential building and dozens of neighboring houses were damaged.

The Zaporizhzhia region is one of four Ukrainian provinces that Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed last year.