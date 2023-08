How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian missile hit university and theater in central Ukraine city of Chernigov | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

At least seven people were killed, including a six-year-old girl, and around 130 were injured in a Russian attack that hit the central region of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv – a region far from the frontlines of Ukraine’s war, located in southern and eastern Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, the missile hit a university and a theater, where an event for drone manufacturers was taking place. At the time of the attack, many people were leaving churches in the area, as this Saturday marks the Feast of the Transfiguration, an important holiday on the Orthodox calendar.

“Russia has turned an ordinary Saturday into a day of pain and loss. There are casualties. My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one. All services are operating on site. First responders, police, doctors,” wrote President Volodymyr Zelensky on X (new Twitter name).

“I urge the world to stand up to Russian terror. Provide Ukraine with additional tools to protect life. For life to win, Russia must lose this war, ”she added.

Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement that “it is heinous to attack the main square of a large city in the morning while people are walking, some going to church to celebrate a religious day for many Ukrainians.” .

“I condemn this recurring pattern of Russian attacks on populated areas of Ukraine, causing death, mass destruction and increasing humanitarian needs,” Brown said.