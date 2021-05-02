A resident of the town of Bolshoy Kamen in the Primorsky Territory, during the conflict, strangled to death a teenager with a chain and threw the body into a pond. The suspect confessed to the crime. This is reported on website regional department of the Investigative Committee (IC).

It is noted that the body of a teenager was found on May 1. According to the statement of the forensic scientist, the death of the child occurred as a result of mechanical asphyxia. A 35-year-old man was arrested during the search operations. “He confessed that he tied the teenager and then strangled him with a chain, after which he threw his body into a pond. The motive for the crime was a long-standing conflict, ”the message says.

Currently, the investigation of the case is ongoing. Upon the discovery of the body, a criminal case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”).

