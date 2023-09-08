Izvestia: in autumn, the cost of salmon in stores will decrease by 10-25 percent

The cost of salmon in Russian stores will decrease by 10-25 percent this fall, report “News”.

The price changes are related to the implementation of the Kamchatka Fish project, under which retailers will buy salmon directly from fishermen and sell it at a minimal markup. It is clarified that Russians will be able to buy fish at a reduced cost, in particular, in Globus hypermarkets, as well as in VkusVill, Magnit, Auchan, and Okay stores.