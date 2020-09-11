The Union of Shoppers of Russia despatched a proposal to the Ministry of Business and Commerce to oblige all shops within the nation to make use of double value tags.

They should point out not solely the price of a unit of products (packaging), but in addition models of weight or quantity (for 1 kg or 1 liter), they write “News”…

Modifications are anticipated to be made to the draft retail guidelines. The doc is presently present process public hearings.

Now retailers have the fitting to independently select what to point on the worth tag – the price of a unit of products or a unit of weight.

Consultants consider that the brand new measure will stop producers from dishonest and pouring, for instance, 950 ml of milk right into a 1 liter bottle, promoting it on the similar value.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Business and Commerce was skeptical concerning the proposal. The deputy head of the division, Viktor Yevtukhov, believes that the innovation will result in an overload of value tags with pointless data. As well as, in his opinion, sellers will use abbreviations or change the font to avoid wasting area.

Earlier it was reported that non-food shops in Russia may face a brand new freeze within the occasion of a second wave of coronavirus. Rospotrebnadzor didn’t approve the usual of operation of such shops within the occasion of an outbreak of COVID-19, proposed by the Affiliation of Web Commerce Corporations.