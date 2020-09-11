The Union of Customers of Russia proposed to introduce new worth tags in Russian shops. With this concept, the group turned to the Ministry of Business and Commerce, Izvestia writes.

The thought is that they point out not solely the price of the product, but additionally the burden or quantity of the product. In concept, this can stop producers, for instance, from pouring 950 milliliters of milk right into a liter bag on the common worth.

As well as, double worth tags will assist customers examine the costs of products with out resorting to mathematical calculations.

The Ministry of Business and Commerce famous that this initiative will “overload” worth tags with pointless data, and sellers will start to “apply abbreviations or change the font to avoid wasting house.” Furthermore, if such a necessity exists, the sellers themselves will come to such a call. And, notes Izvestia, some retailers are already utilizing double worth tags.

The draft retail guidelines haven’t been finalized but. The proposal can even be introduced to the enterprise neighborhood as a part of the dialogue of the doc.