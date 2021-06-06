In Naberezhnye Chelny, a 46-year-old man stole ten boxes of ice cream and distributed it to passers-by, the Chelninskiye Izvestia newspaper writes.

The incident took place in the 25th complex of the city. At night, a man broke into an ice cream stand and broke into a refrigerator. The Tatarstan police detained the man, but they did not find dessert on him. The offender pleaded guilty and said that on the way from the kiosk he threw out ice cream or distributed it to passers-by.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan said that they have not yet begun to initiate a criminal case on the fact of theft of goods from the kiosk. Law enforcement agencies will have to assess the amount of damage caused by the Russian.

It is already known that the offender is a 46-year-old resident of Menzelinsk, who works in Naberezhnye Chelny as a molder at a private enterprise. It is not clear for what purpose he stole the ice cream. It is noted that earlier the man was repeatedly tried for property crimes. Now he is on the preventive register as a conditionally convicted person.

Earlier, the Russians stole 140 chocolate bars and presented them to random acquaintances. The police managed to detain the suspects, they pleaded guilty. They could not return the stolen goods, because part of the goods was allegedly donated or sold.