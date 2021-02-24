Russian stock indices closed in the red on February 24. The Moscow Exchange Index sank 1.41%, the RTS dollar index – 0.65%.

According to the data of the trading platform, the dollar rate at 19:32 Moscow time fell by 0.87% – 73.669 rubles, the euro – decreased by 1.06%, to 89.3917 rubles.

It is also noted that oil quotes went up: Brent rose in price by 3.3% over the day (above $ 67 per barrel).

The shares of Aeroflot became the leaders of trades on the securities market on Wednesday.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians have invested 638 billion rubles in foreign stocks and bonds. per year. But, as the Central Bank emphasized, despite the growing interest of citizens in foreign securities, investments in securities of Russian issuers still occupy the main share, that is, 85% of the population’s investments as of January 1.