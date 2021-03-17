A Russian stewardess working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) spoke about her holiday in the country and warned tourists flying to Dubai in April about one important feature. She shared the relevant information in her Instagram…

Thus, the flight attendant noticed that from April 13 to May 12, the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims begins in the country, when they observe the obligatory fast, in particular, a complete refusal to eat and drink from dawn to dusk, as well as other restrictions.

In this regard, travelers should take into account some of the peculiarities of the functioning of the local infrastructure in order to avoid a number of misunderstandings upon arrival. For example, many restaurants open only after sunset or work with special curtains and screens, and also refuse to serve alcohol during daylight hours.

In addition, in open public places, visitors are not allowed to smoke, consume any drinks or food before sunset, and women are not allowed to wear too revealing and revealing clothes.

The blogger stressed that shortly before the start of Ramadan and after it, many shopping centers announce discounts and sales, and accommodation facilities reduce the cost of living during this period.

“In general, the UAE authorities are doing everything possible to make everyone feel comfortable for Muslims in this significant period, so they are trying to mitigate all kinds of restrictions for tourists as much as possible,” the author of the post summed up.

