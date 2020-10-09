The Russian flight attendant named the main risks of her work. An airline employee revealed them in a video in TikTok…

As noted by the stewardess, she and her colleagues have to pay for their “romantic profession” with their health, since at high altitude “even a strong organism is exposed to severe stress.”

According to her, several factors at once have a negative impact: a low oxygen level, an increased noise level, a sharp change in pressure during climb and landing, dry air, radiation, “13-hour shifts” and, as a result, no regime.

“Based on this, you can get hearing and vision problems, depression, varicose veins, various women’s problems. Romantic enough? ” She asked.

Earlier, a former Russian flight attendant dispelled the myth about the dangers of using phones on board aircraft. According to the girl, interference can arise only if “all passengers decide to call at once during takeoff and landing.”