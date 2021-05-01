American actor Steven Seagal, who became a citizen of Russia in 2016, decided to sell his mansion in the United States, said on Saturday, May 1, the website kp.ru…

Segal has been selling his US home since 2019. The building is located on an area of ​​approximately 4.85 hectares in the gated luxury community Carefree Ranch Homesteads in the state of Arizona.

The house was originally worth $ 3.775 million. However, Steven Seagal lowered the price, and now you can buy it for $ 3.5 million, follows from the data on the website of the American real estate search service Realtor.com.

The mansion, measuring approximately 836 square meters, contains four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a home theater, a mini-office and a gym area, as well as several guest rooms. On the site there is also a guest house with all the necessary amenities and a separate kitchen, a garage for three cars, a swimming pool, a spa area and a picnic area. Panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows are made of bulletproof glass.

According to Realtor.com, Steven Seagal purchased the property in 2010 for $ 3.5 million.

In mid-August last year, Sigal took offsets in the TRP complex from residents of the Kostroma region. In July, he visited Buryatia, where he studied the culture and traditions of the Old Believers, and also visited Lake Baikal.