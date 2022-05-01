The possibility of the war in Ukraine escalating into a Third World War with nuclear conflicts is raised more and more frequently in the Russian press.

This Friday (29), Margarita Simonyan, from the state-owned communications company RT, addressed the possibility of an atomic bomb attack involving other countries, according to Metropolis.

+ Upcoming EU sanctions against Russia should include oil embargo, says Ukrainian chancellor

Already Dmitry Kiselyov suggests destroying the entire UK with just one nuclear missile after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s criticism of Russia.

“Why threaten Russia with nuclear weapons when you are on such a small island? The island is so small that just one Sarmat missile is enough to sink it once and for all,” said Kiselyov.

It’s Sunday night in Russia which means that state TV’s Dmitry Kiselyov is talking about Russia using its nukes This time, with the help of a terrifying cartoon, he claims that "one Sarmat missile is enough to sink the British Isles" (with subs) pic.twitter.com/NqbQfkm6rX — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 1, 2022

