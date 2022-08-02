Russia may become a shareholder of the OneWeb satellite Internet operator, Izvestia learned. This will happen in the event of a merger between the company and the French satellite operator Eutelsat, which the parties announced at the end of July.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed in the joint message. It is known that Eutelsat will increase its stake in OneWeb to 100%, exchanging the additional issue of its shares for 77.1% of the capital of the British company (the remaining 22.9% already belongs to it). Thus, half of the combined corporation will belong to the current shareholders of Eutelsat, half – to the co-owners of OneWeb, the operators said in a joint message.

With the merger of Eutelsat and OneWeb, the Russian GPKS, which owns a small stake in Eutelsat, may be among the shareholders of the combined company, a source close to one of the domestic satellite operators told Izvestia. However, such a merger scheme is also possible, in which GPKS will not become a shareholder of the united operator, but will be affiliated with it, he specified.

According to OneWeb official data, among its shareholders now are the governments of Great Britain and Rwanda, one of the largest industrial holdings in India Bharti Enterprises, the Japanese investment company SoftBank and others. After the merger, the Russian state represented by FSUE Kosmicheskaya Svyaz may be added to them, one of the participants in the satellite communications market confirmed. From the RSCC report for 2021, it really follows that he owns just under 3.4% (about 34.2 million) of the shares of Eutelsat SA, which owns the Eutelsat satellite constellation. With the merger scheme stipulated in the statement by Eutelsat and OneWeb, GPKS may have a little less than 1.7% of the shares of the combined operator, Izvestia calculated.

According to the share of the case: a Russian state-owned enterprise may become a shareholder of OneWeb