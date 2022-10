How did you feel about this matter?

Gazprom CEO said that the European Union’s intention to put price caps would represent a breach of contract

The attempt to impose a ceiling on Russian gas prices in Europe will mean cutting supplies, the CEO of state-owned Gazprom, Alexey Miller, warned the Russian public TV channel on Sunday.

“We are guided by the signed contracts. A unilateral decision like this would be a breach of the current conditions of the contract, which would entail the cessation of supply,” he said.

Miller recalled that this measure in reaction to the imposition of price caps on Russian hydrocarbons is provided for in a presidential decree signed in March by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian head of state himself has warned on several occasions that any attempt to limit Russian oil and gas prices would mean that Russia would not export these items and urged the European Union not to violate supply and demand laws governing trade. International.

Among the latest sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia is the commitment to impose a global cap on the price of Russian oil and its derivatives, so that European shipping companies will only be able to transport it from Russia to third countries if it is sold at a price equal to or less than the established.

The oil price ceiling will not be a fixed amount, but a variable that puts the price of Russian crude oil below the global market price, thus reducing the revenue that Russia earns from the sale of fossil fuels and which it uses to finance the war against Ukraine.

This mechanism to punish Russia was one of the topics discussed by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with Eurogroup ministers, with whom she also discussed the need to accelerate economic assistance to Ukraine.