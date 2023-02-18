Gazprom says it is in talks to supply up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas a year to the Chinese via Mongolia

Russia could become China’s biggest natural gas supplier in the near future. The information is from Gazproma Russian state-owned energy company.

“The 2nd long-term gas supply contract [para a China] was signed in February 2022”, said Gazprom on Friday (17.Feb.2023), according to Tass, Russia’s state news agency. “The ‘Far East’ route will supply China with 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The infrastructure project is in progress.”

According to Gazprom, a proposal is being negotiated to supply up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year to China via Mongolia. Therefore, “Russia could become China’s main gas supplier in the near future”.

With the increase in the volume transported in existing pipelines and the realization of transporting gas via Mongolia, it is estimated that the total volume of Gazprom’s exports to China will be around 100 billion cubic meters per year.

Gazprom further spoke about collaborating with Turkey, saying that “is on the agenda” to establish “a major international gas center” in the country.

Gasprom’s announcement was made on the day the state-owned company celebrated its 30th anniversary. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Alexei Miller, CEO of the company.

“despite the frankly unfair competition and direct attempts –coming from abroad– to stop its development, Gazprom advances and launches new projects”, declared Putin.

“Over the past 30 years, global consumption of natural gas has nearly doubled; over the next 20 years, according to expert estimates, it will grow at least another 20%, and maybe more“, continued. “The Asia-Pacific region will account for more than half of the projected growth, particularly the People’s Republic of China, given the high pace of its economic growth.”

According to Putin, the development of “huge gas industry network“raised in Eastern Russia”is becoming strategically important” For the country.

The Russian president said that “with regard to international cooperation and export contracts”, to Gazprom “faces monumental challenges”, having to “reorganize your logistics routes and conquer new markets”.