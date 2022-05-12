Gazprom building in St Petersburg: cut occurred because Russia had imposed sanctions on Polish owner of section of Yamal pipeline| Photo: EFE/EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Russian giant Gazprom has cut off gas supplies to Europe via the Yamal pipeline, specifically via Poland, after Russia imposed sanctions on the Polish owner of that stretch, EuRoPol GAZ.

“In accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 252 of May 3 and Government Resolution No. 851 of May 11, sanctions were imposed on a number of foreign companies. Among them is EuRoPol GAZ, which owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline,” said Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupryanov.

Therefore, he added on the company’s Telegram account, “a ban on transactions and payments has been imposed in favor of persons subject to sanctions, which means in particular for Gazprom a ban on the use of the gas pipeline owned by EuRoPol GAZ to transport Russian gas through Poland”.

Another claim by the company is that the Polish side also violated Gazprom’s rights as a shareholder of EuRoPol GAZ, placing it on the sanctions list on April 26, “blocking the company’s ability to exercise rights to shares and other EuroPol GAZ bonds and to receive dividends”.

The Yamal-Europe transnational gas pipeline crosses the territory of four countries: Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. Its capacity is 32.9 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Recently, this gas transport route to Europe has become virtually unusable due to a lack of requests from European consumers, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Gazprom has already “completely” suspended gas not only to Poland (through gas distributor PGNiG) but also to Bulgaria (Bulgaz) at the end of April for refusing to pay for supplies in rubles, as demanded by the Russian president. , Vladimir Putin, in another decree of 31 March.

On Wednesday, Russia placed 31 foreign energy companies, including EuRoPol Gaz, on Moscow’s sanctions list. Therefore, it “will not be able to participate in Russia’s gas supply processes,” according to the Kremlin.