Per Sarah Scire

“My son can be drafted into the Army. I’m in a panic. What can I do?”. “Can I cross the border in a car that is not registered in my name?” “Is it true that I can’t be drafted into the Army if I have too many tattoos?”

These are some of the desperate questions that the helpdesk.media has responded through their hotline. In recent days, the startup news outlet in Russian received more than 20,000 queries, according to its founder. A team of around 50 people – who work remotely and in offices in Riga, Kyiv and Tbilisi – serve an audience that is approximately 60% Russian and 40% Ukrainian.

“We are a joint team of Russian and Ukrainian journalists – a unique situation under the current circumstances”, says founder Ilia Krasilshchik.

Ben Smith, former newspaper media columnist The New York Timesdescribed the Helpdesk as a “Service journalism for people in a conflict zone”, and dubbed the startup news like “one of the most interesting media projects that emerged from the Ukraine conflict”.

In addition to operating the hotline, the helpdesk publishes reports about the war in Ukraine on Telegram and Instagram. The number of people who turn to the independent news organization for information is staggering. Krasilshchik said that the Helpdesk’s Instagram account is reaching 2.5 million users a month, while his Telegram reaches 3 million a day. Telegram is one of the few platforms where Russians can access independent news sources and has been the most downloaded app in Russia in recent months.

Krasilshchik started what became the Helpdesk shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine. The English version of the vehicle was formerly called War.evidence. Krasilshchik is the former editor of Meduza, a leading independent Russian-language news outlet, and took a break from journalism to work for Russian technology company Yandex.

“I understood that the only thing I can do now is go back to the media,” Krasilshchik said.

But, Krasilshchik continued, he also wanted to help people directly.

“And this is an eternal conflict: you can’t combine journalism and activism“, he said. “We suddenly had an idea: we can launch a 2 in 1 project. The 1st part will be social media media (and we have 15 years of experience in the best Russian media to do this well). And the 2nd part will be the Helpdesk, launched by professional support specialists I know from my years at Yandex. The 2nd part is pure activism. But in such a scheme, these two parts help each other.”

Not surprisingly, the most frequently asked questions are about how to avoid conscription in the Russian army. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the military deployment, the helpdesk quickly published a guide online to avoid enlistment. “Remember that you can hide in Russia, and war can be much more dangerous than criminal prosecution and imprisonment.”. The guide was just as quickly blocked by the Russian government. Still, the helpdesk continues to answer questions individually and publishes regular updates on the feasibility of traversing countries such as Finland, Norway, Georgia, Belarus and Mongolia.

Last week, for example, the helpdesk Telegram recommended avoiding the Ozinki checkpoint in Kazakhstan because travelers were waiting up to 3 days in line. The wait in Komsomolsky was shorter – “about 1 day” – but readers have been warned that the road past the checkpoint is “too bad” and the wait is “very cold”.

For those seeking answers in psychological distress, the operators of the helpdesk follow a manual to provide support. If the operator is concerned that the person may commit suicide, they can offer professional psychological support through a partner organization.

In addition to the social media accounts it is currently operating, Krasilshchik plans to launch an app next month that will support helpdesk.

“It makes no sense to launch a website: Russia will block it in days,” Krasilshchik said. “The Internet in Russia is fast enough for chatting, so no problem. The main goal is to make these conversations safe”.

He added: “That’s why we built our own password-protected chat system. We don’t have authentication, it’s completely anonymous, you can delete your conversation whenever you want. And we automatically delete all conversation within 7 days after we solve a case”.

For reasons that are not difficult to guess, the helpdesk does not collect any identifying information about people who submit inquiries. Krasilshchik does not know the average age, gender or location of people seeking help through the helpdesk – he only knows that many are terrified.

The Helpdesk team sees its journalism – which includes unwittingly redacted reports and graphic evidence of torture in Russian-occupied cities – as a funnel that allows more people to discover the helpdesk hotline. helpdesk.

“Support gives us the ability to understand what is really happening with Russians and Ukrainians, which is very important because almost no Russian journalists are still in the country.,” Krasilshchik said.

Fundraising has been difficult as Visa and Mastercard have suspended operations in Russia. The organization can receive money from the West and has raised some funds through the Maryland-based venture capital firm North Base Media. It has raised $1.6 million so far, and Krasilshchik expects its annual budget to be around $3 million.

“We currently have enough funding for a few months.”said Krasilshchik. “But after the mobilization started, we needed to hire a lot of new people, so we urgently need to raise more money”.

Sarah Scire is the deputy editor of Nieman Lab.

The text was translated by Gabriela Mestre.

