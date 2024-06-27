Basta, Buzova, MOT and Klava Koka gave concerts for graduates

Russian artists visited seven schools in different cities of the country and gave concerts. Surprise performances and school stories of the stars became the basis of the film “Main Graduation” from VK.

At the invitation of the VK team, Klava Koka, Mary Gu and Ramil’ went with concerts to schools in Moscow and the Moscow region, Olga Buzova and Mot visited St. Petersburg, Dabro met with graduates in Kazan, and Basta went to his home school in Rostov-on-Don .

The film’s filming locations were school gyms and assembly halls, starring stars and alumni. Preparations for the show were carried out in secret. “The Main Prom” includes stories of the performers from their school life. So, Buzova admitted that she was in conflict with the management because of the vivid images.

“I either sewed hearts on jeans, or glued rhinestones and sequins on my face. They appeared to me back in the 2000s, when it had not yet become mainstream among fashion bloggers,” the singer shared.

Basta didn’t make it to graduation, so he wrote a song about what he could have been like. “I would like to wish the graduates that if you have a sense of your calling, your path, follow it. While you are young, follow your dreams. Don’t miss your boat,” the musician inspired the guys.

Premiere of “Main Prom” took place June 27 on the VK Video platform.