Izvestia found out where and with whom the artists will celebrate the New Year holidays. Some, obeying the omen – how you meet the year, so you will spend it – decided to spend time in work. Others dismissed all offers and preferred a family to earnings, while someone has not yet decided.

“This time I will go to my homeland, to Orekhovo-Zuyevo. For many years I have had an artificial two-meter Christmas tree called “Moscow Region”. She has been with me for twenty years. Five days before December 31, I decorate the Christmas tree. I love this business. I still have old toys, but I also add new ones. For me, this is both childhood, and life, and a mystery, ”Viktor Sukhorukov told Izvestia.

And the singer SHAMAN will be on stage in the New Year.

“I have a good tradition: every year on December 31, my friends and I perform. I can’t say that this is a job for me, but rather a favorite thing. And she gives me energy from viewers and fans. Therefore, I don’t even plan to rest on the New Year holidays, ”said the artist.

Double holiday at the People’s Artist of Russia Nikolai Tsiskaridze. December 31st is his birthday.

“On this day, I prefer to stay at home. Because I rarely go there. I have a very nice view from my window. I live with windows on the Neskuchny Garden. I like to sit on the windowsill with hot tea, with a book, and so that no one touches me all day. It’s so cool,” he shared.

The Christmas tree is already dressed up by Philip Kirkorov. He’s not going anywhere this year. He will celebrate the holiday with his family in Moscow.

“We will sculpt a fortress in the yard, snowmen, go sledding. And on New Year’s Eve we will play loto. This is a tradition, even dad started such a tradition in our family. I believe in a sign, whoever calls first in the coming year will bring me good luck, ”said the People’s Artist of Russia.

