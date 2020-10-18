During the active phase of protests in Belarus against the existing regime, President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly appeared in front of cameras with a machine gun. The image of the “Belarusian terminator” was widely discussed on the Internet.

The belligerent look of the “father” was not ignored by the Russian artists whom he so loves to invite to Minsk for the holidays.

In the new video, rap singers Timati and Yegor Creed called Lukashenka “mustachioed”, who poses with a gun without a clip and cannot leave his presidency.

“You have to leave with honor, and not like a mustache. Automatic without a clip, into orbit from a trampoline. Stars fall from the sky without wearing a parachute “- words from the song of Russian singers.

It should be noted that this clip is now very popular in Ukraine. He is the number one trending YouTube channel.

Let us remind you that the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who in the midst of the protests flew to the residence in Minsk with a machine gun without a shop, was portrayed by the artist Sergei Elkin with a caustic caricature.

As “FACTS” reported, protests against Lukashenka’s regime have been going on in Belarus for the third month already. Security officials constantly detain protesters and journalists covering the actions.

