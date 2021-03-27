Russian stars spend from several hundred thousand to one million rubles a month on the maintenance of apartments and houses, learned “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.

So, the ballerina Anastasia Volochkova revealed that the maintenance of a large house in the village of Novakhovo on Rublevo-Uspenskoe highway, apartments on Italianskaya Street in St. Petersburg and Petrovka in Moscow, as well as real estate in Astrakhan, which ex-husband Igor Vdovin recorded on her, costs approximately one million rubles per month.

For the communal apartment in the apartments, the ballerina gives a total of 135 thousand rubles. Utilities in the house cost 50 thousand rubles. Volochkova also pays 50 thousand to the driver and 60 thousand to a married couple from Tajikistan, who lives in a separate house and has taken over the functions of cleaners, cooks and gardeners.

Star promoter Sergei Lavrov added that artists Masha Rasputina, Natasha Koroleva and Vladimir Vinokur, who live in the village of Krekshino, pay about 20 thousand rubles for house maintenance. Taking into account the salaries of the staff, it comes out about 200-300 thousand rubles a month.

TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who lives in the Gorki-8 cottage community, pays at least 40,000 rubles a month for the security and improvement of the village, said her neighbor, Channel One host Alexei Sharanin. The communal service costs her 50-60 thousand, the journalist pays about 100-150 thousand to the nanny, from 50 thousand – to the housekeeper.

Russian model and actress Anna Kalashnikova admitted that she has several apartments in Moscow, a country house, and a dacha by the sea near Alicante (Spain). The maintenance of a house in the Moscow region costs about 120 thousand rubles. She pays for the work of visiting gardeners (2.5 thousand rubles per call) and cleaners (20 thousand rubles a month for cleaning once a week).

Earlier it became known that TV presenter Maxim Galkin and his wife Alla Pugacheva spend about one million rubles a month on the maintenance of the castle in the village of Gryaz (Odintsovo district of the Moscow region). Singer Philip Kirkorov spends the largest amount on the maintenance of the house. The artist, who lives in a mansion in a cottage village on the Myakininsky peninsula, gives about two million rubles every month.

