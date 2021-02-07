The Russian died on the island of Tenerife as a result of multiple stab wounds. On Sunday, February 7, the newspaper reports. Diario de Avisos…

The man was found the night before in the Costa Adeje area in the south of the island.

According to sources of the publication, the Russian could have been killed due to a family conflict that took place in the specified area on Saturday morning. It is known that a Russian family lives in one of the houses in Costa Adeje.

The investigation into the murder is ongoing.

On February 7, it was reported that a resident of Makhachkala killed two girls and attacked a police officer during his arrest.

The bodies of the girls were found in one of the apartments in Makhachkala on February 5. The suspect killed them after they denied him an intimate relationship, after which he disappeared.

The attacker was found in hot pursuit. During the arrest, the man attacked one of the police officers and stabbed him in the chest. As a result, the law enforcement officer was hospitalized in serious condition.