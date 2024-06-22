Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

A ship of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea near Sevastopol (symbolic image) © Sergei Malgavko via www.imago-images.de

A spy ship of the Russian Navy has appeared off the coast of Kiel. It probably observed the latest NATO maneuver from there.

Kiel – It is not uncommon for the airspace over the Baltic Sea to be the scene of Russian military flights in the midst of the Ukraine war. Fighter jets from NATOcountries to intercept Russian military aircraft. This time, however, it is not about the airspace as usual, but directly about the Baltic Sea itself. A Russian communications ship has turned up there and docked off the coast of Kiel.

Russian spy ship off Kiel: Because of NATO maneuver “Baltops”?

According to a report by the Kiel News The reconnaissance ship “Wassili Tatishchev” is based in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. The ship is said to be on the Kiel-Baltic Sea Route between Fehmarn and the Kiel lighthouse.

Apparently, the Tatishchev is in Kiel for a very specific reason: the NATO exercise “Baltic Operations”, better known as “Baltops”. The exercise has been held annually in the Baltic Sea since 1971. This year it was carried out between June 7 and 20. In addition to Germany, regular participants in the exercise are the USA, Denmark, Great Britain and Norway. However, other NATO and EUcountries took part in the exercise.

Russian presence in the Baltic Sea: Putin’s reconnaissance ship suddenly off the German coast

The spy ship of the marine by Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin could have followed this maneuver. It is conceivable that the communication of the NATO troops in the region was eavesdropped on. It is not for nothing that the “Wassili Tatishchev” is equipped with highly sensitive antennas and radar domes. “Violations of the shipping regulations have not been detected so far,” a spokesman for the Federal Police told the Kiel News anyway.

The Baltic Sea is also an important front in the event of a confrontation between Russia and Western countries. Russia also has strategic interests in the Baltic Sea – long called the “Sea of ​​Peace”. Important Russian ports and shipyards are located there. Russia keeps tensions in the region constantly high with pinpricks such as provocations by fighter jets.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

GPS interference in the Baltic Sea: Russia could be responsible

The “Vasily Tatishchev”, which is part of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy, belongs to the Kiel News According to the Russian Vishnya class, the ships in this class – a total of seven units – were built in Poland between 1985 and 1988. What is explosive is that GPS disruptions have been reported repeatedly in the Baltic Sea in recent weeks and months.

The Finnish airline Finnair had to temporarily suspend flights from Helsinki to Tartu in Estonia. Two planes had to be diverted because GPS interference prevented them from landing. According to Estonia, neighboring Russia is responsible for the disruptions. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna accused Moscow of a “hybrid attack,” while the German government made similar comments. According to Berlin, Russia is also behind the disruptions. (bb)