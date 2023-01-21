Home page politics

From: Teresa Toth

Russian ships have been sighted near the US coast several times in the past. © Maksim Blinov/imago

A ship from Russia is sighted near the coast of Hawaii – it is probably a spy ship.

Honolulu/Frankfurt – Alert off the coast of the USA: A Russian ship has been sighted near Hawaii. It is believed to be a spy ship, the United States Coast Guard said in a report. She has been monitoring the ship for several weeks using “ground and air vehicles”. This is reported by Fr.de.

Spy ships are used by Russia used to obtain information about an enemy’s sea and air traffic near a port, as well as radio and radar signals. The ships are often equipped with electromagnetic devices, which they can also use to gather information about enemy warships.

Russian spy ship off Hawaii: Already entered US coastal waters several times

The presence of foreign-flagged military vessels in US economic zones is neither illegal nor unusual, the Coast Guard said. However, be it against the background of Ukraine war “poor timing,” Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary, said in a briefing Thursday (January 19). In addition, Russia has repeatedly invaded the coastal waters of the USA in the past.

According to the Coast Guard, a US Guard cutter encountered a convoy of Chinese and Russian naval vessels, including a guided missile cruiser and a destroyer, during a routine patrol near Kiska Island in Alaska last September. In December 2019, US officials reported a Russian spy ship near the east coast that despite “poor visibility, it did not turn on its lights and did not respond to calls from merchant vessels attempting to coordinate safe passage,” the Coast Guard said, according to the Military Times.

Ships from Russia keep appearing off the US coast

A Russian spy ship was sighted off Hawaii as early as 2016 during large-scale United States naval exercises such as the Associated Press reported. A Russian spy ship bound for Cuba in 2015 caused a great deal of excitement. The Pentagon was concerned that the Russian ship was anchored too close to key cables near the US military base at Guantanamo Bay, like the Washington Post reported.

Russian spy ship off Hawaii: Probably observing unscheduled movements

The Russian ship, which is currently near Hawaii, has not shown any “unsafe or unprofessional behavior,” Pentagon spokeswoman Singh said. “We expect Russians in the region to act in accordance with international law,” she said.

Retired naval officer Bradley Martin added loudly Washington Post added that the activities of the Russian ship appear to be more of a routine matter. He suspects the ship is “monitoring movements in and out of port, with a particular interest in unscheduled movements.” Martin doubted that the activities of the ship are directly related to the ongoing Russian invasion of the UKraine. (tt)