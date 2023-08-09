Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

A spy ship appeared off Fehmarn as part of a Russian military maneuver. But experts give the all-clear.

Kiel – The Russian military exercise “Ocean Shield 2023” has been running in the Baltic Sea since Wednesday (2 August). With about 30 combat ships, 20 support ships, 30 aircraft and 6,000 military personnel. On Friday, the 73-meter-long Russian spy ship “Kildin” surprisingly appeared off the German island of Fehmarn. According to the German Navy, this is “absolutely normal behavior”, but a Danish patrol boat follows the Kildin continuously.

Russian spy ship “Kildin” near Fehmarn in the Baltic Sea strictly adheres to sovereign borders

With the military exercise in the Baltic Sea, Moscow says it wants to test the ability of the military fleet to “defend Russia’s national interests.” The exercise is taking place against the background of growing tensions between Russia and the West as a result of the Ukraine War instead, the Baltic Sea is mainly bordered by NATO member states. Observers said the Kildin entered Baltic Sea waters on July 29. On Friday, the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was then seen off Fehmarn.

The spy ship was part of the military maneuvers Ocean Shield, had strictly adhered to the sovereign borders and was probably aiming for an anchorage in the Kattegat in northern Denmark near Skagen, the reported Kiel news. Accordingly, the reconnaissance ship wanted protect there from a storm expected for Monday. Throughout her voyage, the Kildin would be under observation by the Danish and Swedish navies. At times, the German frigate “Hessen” as the flagship of NATO Task Force 1 had also been pursuing the Russian spy ship, it was said.

Russian spy ship in the Baltic Sea: “Absolutely normal behavior”

The German Navy has been ordering the movements of the Russian spy ship since the beginning of the Ukraine war Picture as “absolute normal behavior”. “Everybody does that,” said a spokesman for the German Navy about the Kildin off Fehmarn. The fact that the Russian Navy is conducting reconnaissance in the Baltic Sea is somewhat normal, says Johannes Peters, head of the Maritime Security and Strategy department at the Institute for Security at the University of Kiel Kiel news. German Navy reconnaissance ships would also move in international waters and collect information.

It was initially unclear which route the Russian spy ship intends to take after its stop in the Kattegat. The Kildin cannot return to its home port of Sevastopol in the Black Sea, because since At the beginning of the Ukraine war, Turkey blocked the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles for the passage of warships. The Russian military maneuvers in the Baltic Sea are apparently not without consequences. The transatlantic defense alliance is currently more present there than usual. For example, there is an association with units from Germany, Poland and Canada in the Bay of Lübeck. A second association is to carry out exercises in the western Baltic Sea from Monday, the reported Kiel news.